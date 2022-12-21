The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The frigid temperatures remain today! It is cold out as highs will only top out around 13 degrees. High pressure over Wisconsin will keep us dry for a majority of today with lots of cloud cover. Snow enters into the forecast late this evening.

We are in a Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm tonight – 6pm tomorrow, as well as a Winter Weather Watch late Thursday into late Friday.

This system tracks in late tonight, creating slippery conditions on the road into tomorrow.

Thursday evening begins the bulk of this storm system. About 3-6″ are expected for Thursday, and the heaviest snow will fall within Thursday PM into Friday. Blizzard like conditions are possible, and travel will be incredibly difficult these days.

Friday we are anticipating another 2-3″ of snow, totaling most places within NE WI around 8″. Places further west are looking at around 3-5″, and places Lakeside and towards Michigan could see 8+”.

Behind the storm, windy conditions stick around. We are expecting gusts up to 40-50 mph. This will bring in frigid temps for Saturday. Feels like temperatures could reach down to about -30 degrees in some places.