Frigid cold makes way for snow

Wind Gusts Calm

Our wind gusts calm as we get into the evening. For us, that means more tolerable temperatures.

Highs will only be in the upper single digits to low teens this afternoon. Wind chill values will continue to remain below zero through the afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight with a few light snow showers possible after midnight. Lows will drop into the lower single digits during the evening before beginning to rise through the late overnight.

Snow will be likely Thursday morning before coming to an end during the mid-afternoon hours. It will be a warmer day with highs back into the lower 30’s. Snowfall amounts will be highest north of Green Bay where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6:00 PM Thursday.

Snow totals

Temperatures will moderate for a few days.

Our temperatures will improve by Thursday. These highs aren’t exactly warm but more normal for mid-December. layer up if you are going to the Packer-Bears game Sunday.