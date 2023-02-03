The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Expect mostly sunny skies for a majority of today, but very cold air is in the forecast. Our high for today will only reach 6 degrees, and feels like temps will be in the negatives all day long.

We are still in a WIND CHILL ADVISORY from now until noon today with how cold those feels like temps will be.

Into the late afternoon hours, we will see increasing cloud cover as a low pressure system moves in from the north. Expect light flurries up north tonight and the chance continues all day long tomorrow.

Attached to the low is a warm front that will move through and warm us up for the week ahead.