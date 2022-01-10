Frigid Monday air, warmer weather in the days ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place for all counties until noon Monday as “feels-like” temperatures mainly range from -15 to -30 degrees.

Arctic air is planted across Wisconsin on Monday and to make it worse we have some wind that will continue to generate wind chills all day long in the double-digits ALL DAY LONG. You’ll see plenty of sun with more clouds scattered across the north. The high is 4 degrees. Winds from the WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

The winds will be lighter tonight but that won’t stop the cold. The low is -8 degrees with a wind chill that could drop lower from -10 to -20 if any wind occurs.

A mix of sunshine and some afternoon clouds on Tuesday. Wind chills start in the morning from -10 to -20, but will improve during the day. The high is 26 degrees with a breezy wind picking up from the SW that will help bring some warmer air back to the state.