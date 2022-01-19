Frigid nights ahead

Tonight: Clouds will gradually decrease and become mostly clear. This will allow our temperatures to drop to just below zero. Wind chills in the early morning to morning hours could get as low as -15 to -25.

Tomorrow: Starts off cold, doesn’t get much better for the day. High temperatures barely gets to 10 with plenty of sunshine. Wind gusts should decrease throughout the day.

Rest of Week: Another frigid start to Friday before our temperature begins to rebound. Highs on Friday in the mid to upper teens, then 20s for Saturday. A cold front will be crossing on Saturday which will bring a few snow showers early and cause temperatures to drop for the Packers game. Kickoff temperature sits at 14 degrees.