Frigid start to Tuesday, a round of light snow tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very cold November temps greeting us out the door Tuesday morning as wind chills are below zero. We’ll have an high of 18 degrees so bundle up! Clouds continue to increase during the day, leading to flurries or light snow showers this afternoon and evening.

Snow during the evening will add up to less than an inch. A pleasant snow is expected as it will be light, along with very little wind, then it will just be cloudy the rest of the night. Tonight’s low drops back to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow will look at feel much nicer as a good deal of sunshine comes back! The high increases to 25 degrees.