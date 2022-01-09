Frigid temperatures are on the way, but it doesn’t last long

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Skies will become mostly sunny throughout the day, but it will be getting colder as well. Temperatures in the 20s this morning will fall into the single digits and teens for the second half of the day on a westerly wind.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures below zero for overnight lows. Wind chills late tonight and early Monday will range from -10 to -30 for most of the area.

Frigid temperatures are expected on Monday with highs only in the single digits under a mostly sunny sky. Air that cold will be short lived as we get back into the 20s on Tuesday and lower 30s by Wednesday with dry conditions continuing. We’ll remain quiet on Thursday before snow showers move through to wrap up the work week.