The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Prepare for a very cold weekend ahead! Temperatures this weekend will only top out in the mid-20s, but a strong westerly wind chill keeps the air feeling like it is the in the single digits tomorrow, and then into the negatives by Sunday morning.

We’ve got a few snow flurries this evening, and then another batch of snow showers moves in tomorrow morning. Light snow accumulation will pick up tomorrow afternoon, and then start to clear out by early Sunday morning.

More seasonal temperatures return for the holiday week ahead.