Frigid wind chills early Wednesday, but warmer air is in sight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire WFRV viewing area until noon Wednesday. Wind chills late tonight and Wednesday morning could range from -20 to -35 degrees. Wind chills this low can lead to frostbite in under 30 minutes.

Tonight: Clear skies will take us through the night with very cold temperatures. Lows will drop into the teens below zero with wind chills ranging from -20 to -35 degrees.

Wednesday: A very cold and sunny start to the day will be replaced with afternoon cloud cover. It’ll still be chilly with highs in the low to middle teens. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

A cold front will bring more clouds and scattered snow showers to the region on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the teens for highs under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will warm to near average as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will make a run for 30 early next week with some mid 30s possible on Tuesday. That will come with a chance for a rain and snow mix.