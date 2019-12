You have to bundle up today! It's a bitter cold morning out there as temperatures are in the single digits above and below zero. THE PROBLEM IS THE WIND. With a steady breezy from 5 to 15 miles per hour will drop early morning wind chills to the double digits below zero! Afternoon high temps will reach the low teens. Chills improve with warmer temperatures and less windy conditions later on.

Tonight will be cold, but not as cold. Partly cloudy skies are expected, and there may be a few non-accumulating snow flurries up north. The low is 8 degrees, with rising overnight temperatures.