From Storm Team 5…

Tonight, a chance for light snow or drizzle, mainly before midnight. Breezy winds as skies dry out the rest of the night with a low of 25 degrees.

Looks like a nice day as we go from partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday. The high jumps closer to 40 degrees.

Clouds will return on Wednesday will continue mild air in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The next potential accumulating snow will arrive here on Thursday night — right now it’s way too early for any details but the likelihood for accumulating snow is high and it could be significant for portion of NE WI.

Stay tuned!