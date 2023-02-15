From Storm Team 5…

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Wednesday afternoon for Sheboygan county.

The rain has moved east but the strong W/NW winds could gust as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures in the middle 40s this morning will be decreasing a bit in the afternoon.

Not quite as windy tonight, and we’ll maintain mostly cloudy skies. The low is 23 degrees.

Thursday will get breezy again with a snow chance, mainly south of hwy 10 for the accumulating snow.

Colder high temperatures around 26 degrees takes rain out of the mix.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Sheboygan county on Thursday.

The storm track forecast is coming together, but we’ll still look out for the possibility of decent snow totals missing south of our area. The best chance for 1 to 3 inches of snow will be south of Green Bay and along the lakeshore. Snow could miss the northwoods altogether.

Southern Wisconsin by Madison and Milwaukee has the best chance at 3 to 6 inches of snow.