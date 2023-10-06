From Storm Team 5…

Tonight, some hit/miss showers in the evening will fade away to a clearing overnight sky. Bundle up if you are heading outside to Friday night football! Breezy and cool conditions in the 40s early in the night, then around 40 degrees for a low. Areas across the north and in central Wisconsin to the west could see overnight lows in the mid and upper 30s!

Breezy and cool again Saturday, but the nice thing will be most of the area will see sunshine that goes over to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be in the mid 50s. Lake effect clouds and rain could be produced from the Great Lakes — that means communities in Door County, and near the UP of Michigan could see stray light rain showers. Frost Advisories may be issued for some counties at night with lows in the 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy and cool again, some isolated showers are possible. The high will be in the low to mid. Once again, Frost Advisories may be issued for some counties at night with lows in the 30s.