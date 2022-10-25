From Storm Team 5…

Expect a rainy evening (for most of the Fox Valley and Lakeshore).

The widely scattered showers will hold this evening and early overnight. Rain will pull toward the lake in the early hours of Wednesday. Winds pick up from the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour, and that breeze drops in cooler overnight temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Winds will be a bit breezy on Wednesday. The good news is the morning clouds will depart for arriving sunshine! The high is 54 degrees.

You can plan on another great stretch of weather as we close out October.

The upcoming weekend brings a lot sunshine and highs back to the low 60s! Trick-or-treaters can enjoy their costumes WITHOUT the extra layers!

Halloween will be dry with highs in the low 60s.

November 1st will be really WARM with highs in the mid 60s.