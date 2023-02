From Storm Team 5…

It will be a very cold start to our Friday, but sunshine will be aplenty. With the fresh snow, it will be a very bright day.

Highs will only be around 20 degrees.

The next round of light snow will arrive after 8 PM Friday – this is a weak round of snow with around 1-1.5″ of fluffy snow expected.

The weekend is looking nice and quiet with warming temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid/upper 20s, with the low 30s by Sunday.