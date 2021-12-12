From snow to sunshine to major melting

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine to start off the day with more clouds moving in closer to sunset. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Still a little bit breezy, keep this mind if you are heading the Packer game.

Next Week: A lot of the snow will be melting off of the ground. Sunshine stays for Monday before more clouds move in Tuesday. Temperatures will be in 50s Wednesday with a couple of rain showers, and those temperatures will fall throughout the day on Thursday. By the end of the week, temperatures dip back into the 20s.

