From sun to snow to rain…

Tonight, more clouds will arrive ahead of our next system. It crosses through overnight as either wet, slushy snow or a wintry mix.

Where it snows, there is a POTENTIAL for as much as an inch or two – however, with the possibility of a mix as well as a warm ground temps, snowflakes might struggle to accumulate.

Wednesday, the wintry mix will exit early leaving mostly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Any snow melts quickly as highs climb to 46 degrees.

Rain showers will return mainly for the afternoon and evening of Thursday. Highs will be back to 52 degrees.

Expect a windier and colder day on Friday with a chill in the air for the weekend. The weekend is looking to stay dry.