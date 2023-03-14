From Storm Team 5…

Into Wednesday, a low-pressure system to our north will bring increasing cloud cover throughout the day. By the lunch hour, we will turn to partly cloudy, and then mostly cloudy for late tomorrow. This system will also bring passing sprinkles overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

A second system moves in from the south Thursday afternoon and will bring rain to most areas until late, when snow pushes through across the board into Friday, as temperatures drop back to around the freezing mark.

The cold air continues into Saturday with a chance for scattered light snow showers.

Sunshine and warmer temps move in for the official start of spring.