From Storm Team 5…

Clouds increase Friday night into Saturday with our next cold front arriving Saturday.

Rain chances will increase through the day on Saturday with wet weather expected by Saturday evening and night.

Plan of a period of rain showers into Sunday with soaking rainfall expected at times.

We are expecting 1-3″ of rainfall Saturday PM – Monday PM. Make sure your sump pump is in good working order and the downspouts are on!

The dreary and rainy weather will be perfect for a pot of chili or soup for the Packers game.

Don’t worry, our weather turns sunnier, drier, and warmer by Tuesday of next week!

Have a good weekend.