The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today was the coldest day that we have seen since May 25, 2022. North winds brought in chilly air for the first day of autumn, and that will remain in the forecast for tonight. Plummeting temperatures, especially north and west, gives way for the opportunity for these areas to see the first frost/freeze tonight.

The high pressure system that was to our west for today moves east by tomorrow, and the return flow of this high pressure system will turn winds south, creating the right conditions for lots of cloud cover tomorrow and a few spotty showers Friday evening.

A low pressure system moves right over Wisconsin overnight into Saturday, giving way to the line of showers that will move in overnight Friday into Sunday.

Spotty showers will linger in the forecast for the rest of the day Saturday, with another rainy day in the mix for Sunday.