Frost for many tonight, chilly weekend ahead

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory until 8:00 AM Friday for the southern half of the WFRV viewing area. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low and middle 30s which will make frost possible and can be damaging to sensitive vegetation. The growing season has ended for areas north and west of Green Bay, so no headlines have been issued for those locations.

Tonight: Quiet and cool conditions are in the forecast through the overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will dip into the 20s for a few areas north, with low to mid 30s for the rest of the area.

Friday: Skies will turn mostly cloudy again with a few sprinkles or light rain showers possible across the north. It’ll be a cool day with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High temperatures will stay on the cool side through the weekend with more sunshine Saturday and more cloud cover on Sunday. The forecast becomes more unsettled next week as we’ll have plenty of clouds with chances for rain showers early in the week. Another system will arrive late Tuesday and bring more chances for rain showers for the middle of next week as highs remain in the mid to upper 50s.