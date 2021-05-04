Frost for some areas tonight, small chances for rain late in the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory until 9:00 AM Wednesday for areas north and west of the Fox Valley. Temperatures in these locations could cool into the low to middle 30s early Wednesday which can be harmful to sensitive vegetation.

Tonight: Skies will gradually clear out through the overnight as winds start to lighten out of the northwest. This will allow for temperatures to cool into the 30s for many areas. Lows could dip to around the freezing mark north and west of Green Bay.

Wednesday: Sunshine early in the day will be replaced with more clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly below average in the upper 50s to low 60s away from the water.

Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s the rest of the week with small chances for light rain Thursday and Friday. Highs don’t change much through the weekend as we remain in the 50s with dry conditions in the forecast.