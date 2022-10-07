The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Calming winds and clearing skies create the conditions for a frosty night ahead. Temps will drop into the upper 20s/low 30s, so FROST/FREEZE WARNINGS are in the forecast for late tonight and into tomorrow early morning. Most of us will see thicker frost until around 10am Saturday.

Your weekend starts off mostly sunny, and will turn a bit cloudier as we approach the evening. A cold front will drop through late Saturday into Sunday giving way to late showers north Saturday and more spotty showers, and a possible t-storm on Sunday. We will dry up as we head into Monday.