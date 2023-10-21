The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy, scattered showers and cooler temperatures were the theme today. With clouds clearing out and temperatures already cooler then average, look for temperatures dipping into the low to mid 30s overnight. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued until 9am tomorrow morning, so sensitive plants should be brought inside or covered. Areas outside the advisory area could still see frost.

A ridge of high pressure will build in for us tomorrow, so going with mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s, so still below average but much nicer compared to Saturday. Overnight Sunday, expect temperatures to hover in the upper 30s with increasing clouds.

Enjoy the sun on Sunday because we are looking at a active weather period this upcoming week. A few scattered rain showers Monday and again Tuesday morning before widespread rain events build in Wednesday and Thursday. End of the week looks dry but mostly cloudy and breezy and cooler daytime temperatures return on Saturday.