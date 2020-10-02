Frost possible once again overnight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Below average temperatures today will last overnight. A frost advisory is in effect for many spots in Northeast Wisconsin through 8 a.m. Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will last throughout the night. Low temperatures tonight drop into the low to mid 30s.

Clouds will last into tomorrow. Spotty light rain showers at times can be expected before clouds clear out tomorrow night. High temperatures for Saturday hover around 50 degrees.

Sunshine finally returns to Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday. High temperatures do remain about 10 degrees below normal with many areas stuck in the low 50s.

Temperatures rebound close to normal highs on Monday. Lots of sunshine in the forecast with temperatures getting close to 60 degrees.

Small chances of rain are possible mid-week as temperatures remain close to normal.

