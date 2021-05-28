Frost possible tonight, sunny start to the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Frost advisories are in place for most of Northeast Wisconsin. Lows will be in the mid 30s, cooler north and west.

Tomorrow: A gorgeous start to the weekend. Sunshine throughout the day with highs getting into the mid 60s.

Sunday / Next Week: Temperatures will continue to rise. Plenty of 70s will be in the forecast as we get into next week. A few storms are possible late Monday followed by smaller rain chances to close the week.