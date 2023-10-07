The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

We saw sun give way to clouds throughout the day with a noticeable wind out of the NW keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight, expect winds to calm down a bit with increasing clouds and maybe a passing sprinkle. Temperatures could drop into the upper 30s to near 40s here in the Fox Cities. In the Northwoods, temperatures could drop into the mid 30s, so a FROST ADIVISORY has been issued until 7am.

Sunday will be a repeat of the overnight, with mostly cloudy conditions and a passing sprinkle throughout the day, Winds shift to the North so temperatures should dip into the low to mid 50s. Overnight, mostly clear with temperatures dropping area wide into the low to mid 30s. Thick frost is very possible across the area as we wake up Monday AM.

Monday and Tuesday see an upper level system drift closer to our area, but at this time I think most of the area stays rain free both days. Best chance for a rain shower will be along the lake shore. Temperatures will hover in the mid 50s and winds should pick up again. By Wednesday, mostly sunny before a good soaking of rain arrives Thursday night and lasting until Saturday AM.