Frost potential tonight, warmer temperatures on the way

Northeast Wisconsin Forecast From Storm Team 5

A Frost Advisory is in effect until Sunday at 8 am for areas west of the Fox River Valley. Temperatures will dip into the 40s tonight with some reaching the upper 30s. Some patchy areas of fog will clear by mid morning.





Sunday temperatures will hover around 70 for the high with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

On Monday clear skies in the morning will transition to potential PM storms in the region.

Temperatures will approach 90 in some spots on Tuesday with the added chance of storms overnight. The mid to end of the week will see temperatures near 80 and partly cloudy skies.

