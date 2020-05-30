Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

Frost potential tonight, warmer temperatures on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Northeast Wisconsin Forecast From Storm Team 5

A Frost Advisory is in effect until Sunday at 8 am for areas west of the Fox River Valley. Temperatures will dip into the 40s tonight with some reaching the upper 30s. Some patchy areas of fog will clear by mid morning.

Sunday temperatures will hover around 70 for the high with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

On Monday clear skies in the morning will transition to potential PM storms in the region.

Temperatures will approach 90 in some spots on Tuesday with the added chance of storms overnight. The mid to end of the week will see temperatures near 80 and partly cloudy skies.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"
More Weather