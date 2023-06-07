From Storm Team 5…

Temperatures this afternoon have topped out in the low 70s today, but dry dew points, direct sunshine and a noticeable northeasterly breeze contributed to Red Flag Warnings this afternoon in the Upper Peninsula through 9PM this evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s with low 40s possible in the Northwoods. Frost Advisories have been issued between 2am and 7am this evening.

Thursday sees a warm up into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and the return of a thin layer of Canadian wildfire smoke. Overnight, clear conditions expected once again with temperatures into the low 50s.

Temperatures in the low 80s are back in the forecast for Friday, but this atmosphere will put a environment in place for some needed showers in the afternoon Saturday and throughout Sunday.