Frosty again tonight, highs in the 70s soon return

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure moving over the state tonight will bring a mostly clear sky and light winds to the area. Temperatures will be on the chilly side again cooling into the low and middle 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the viewing area until Wednesday at 8:00 AM. Cover or bring in any sensitive vegetation.

Wednesday will start out with some sunshine, but clouds will build back into the area through the afternoon. Highs will be a little bit warmer into the low and mid 60s away from the water. Winds will increase through the afternoon out of the southeast at 10-15 MPH.

Scattered rain showers will arrive late Wednesday and continue through the overnight. The rain is expected to taper through the morning on Thursday with some late day clearing possible. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will be near average on Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach for the mid and upper 60s. Clouds will increase on Saturday with rain showers arriving during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Those showers could linger into the morning on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

By Monday sunny skies will return with temperatures making a run for the lower 70s. Next Tuesday is looking even warmer as we could have highs in the mid and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine!