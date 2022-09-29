The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking like a very nice day Thursday after we get beyond some morning frost. Skies will be filled with sunshine along with passing high, thin clouds. Temps get a little warmer today in the lower half of the 60s.

Tonight will be mainly clear with light winds again, but not quite as cold. Area-wide Frost Advisories are not anticipated as lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. As temps drop, we could have some patchy areas of dense fog by the Friday morning commute.

After the patchy fog burns off quickly Friday, it will be quite sunny again. Highs increase even more to 68 degrees.

Saturday is looking very nice with a mix of sun and clouds. The high is 70.

A little cooler on Sunday, but mostly sunny and 63 degrees.