The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A frosty cool morning on Friday! A little sun will work early in the day before clouds thicken up big time this afternoon. Some of those afternoon clouds might squeeze out a stray light shower or sprinkle, but the chance is low. Highs are below normal again in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy this evening, then a good chance for area-wide rain is going to move in after midnight. Not as cold tonight as frost won’t be an issue again. The low is 50 degrees.

A small rain chance will be out and about Saturday morning, but for most of the day it will just be cloudy and cool. The high is 64 degrees. Another decent rain chance will swing through later in the day or at night.

More dry time is expected Sunday with partly sunny skies, however, scattered showers are still possible across our area. Right now it appears the best chance for rain is during the second-half of the day.