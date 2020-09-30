Frosty mornings ahead, then warmer next week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mostly cloudy sky will take us through the evening and overnight. A spotty shower may pass through at times, but most of the area will remain dry. Low temperatures will cool into the low to middle 40s.

Sky conditions will be mixed on Thursday with clouds and some sunshine. Once again there will be a few scattered rain showers during the day. Temperatures will be below average by about 10° with highs only in the middle 50s. Temperatures could be stuck in the 40s to the north. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west.

Skies will clear for several hours Thursday night and into Friday morning. With light winds and a chilly airmass in place this will lead to a widespread frost or freeze for most of Northeast Wisconsin. This could lead to the official end to the growing season for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore.

Most of Friday is looking dry with highs only around 50 degrees. Clouds will stick around Saturday with a rain shower possible late in the day. More scattered showers continue Sunday with temperatures in the lower 50s. By next week signs of a warm up are looking more likely. We should finally start to see highs back into the middle 60s with more sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday.

