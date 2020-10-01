Frosty nights ahead, small weekend rain chance

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas near and south of Hwy. 64 until 9:00 AM Friday. Make sure to take proper steps to protect any temperature sensitive vegetation.

Isolated rain showers this evening will come to an end with clear skies developing. The combination of a chilly airmass already in place, clearing skies, and lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly through the overnight. Lows will cool into the low to middle 30s for most of the area. A widespread frost or freeze is anticipated by early Friday.





Friday will feature a little more sunshine compared to the last several days. Lake effect clouds will hold tough closer to the Wisconsin/U.P. border where a few sprinkles are possible. Despite the extra sun, a north wind will keep highs well below average. Most areas will be stuck in the upper 40s to lower 50s which is a solid 10° below average for this time of the year.

Areas of frost will be possible again Saturday morning as clouds increase throughout the day. A chance for light rain is possible late Saturday and into early Sunday. Skies will slowly clear to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures remain chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

A southwest wind brings in slightly warmer air Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday with highs near average.

