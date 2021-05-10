Frosty temperatures again tonight, but 60s are getting close

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for the WFRV viewing area until 8:00 AM Tuesday. Temperatures by early Tuesday will be in the 20s and 30s which can be harmful to sensitive vegetation.

Tonight: Clouds Monday evening will clear out and lead to a mostly clear and chilly overnight. Areas of frost are expected as lows cool into the 20s and 30s with light winds.

Tuesday: We’ll start the day with clear skies, but clouds will bubble up again by the late morning. A sprinkle or light rain shower will be possible with highs near 50 along the lake with upper 50s to low 60s inland.

After a chilly stretch of weather recently, we finally start to feel temperatures back near average by the middle to later parts of the week. The weekend begins dry before a spotty rain chance enters the forecast by Sunday. Better rain chances look to arrive by early next week.

