Gameday showers and thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

One more warm and humid day for a while! Monday kicks off with increasing clouds from the south as a weak disturbance moves toward the state. That will give us partly cloudy skies to start the day, and a chance for a hit/miss shower or thunderstorm during the daytime. This will include tailgate time at Lambeau Field. It will be warm and humid with a high in the upper 70s, low 70s by the lake. Winds go up a bit from 10 to 20 mph out of the south/southeast.

This evening should be dry as the Packers game starts, while a cold front will start to bring thunderstorms from west to east around and after 9pm. Some of those thunderstorms could have damaging winds and hail mixed in. The low will drop to 60 degrees.

Behind the cold front tomorrow will be exiting showers early, then partly sunny skies. Winds shift around to the NNW from 10 to 20 mph, bringing down cool air that will limit highs to the mid and upper 60s.