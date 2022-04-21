From Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with lows in the 40s. Winds will be light.

Clouds will return on Friday with scattered rain showers moving in from the south. It will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 50s. The weekend will begin with beautiful weather as highs pushing into the 70s with partly sunny skies and a blustery south wind. Rain chances will return Saturday night and Sunday. Behind that cold front temperatures will trend cooler next week with dry conditions through the middle of next week.