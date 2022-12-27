The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds thickening up again across the state as a weak disturbance arrives from Minnesota. It’s going to be a chilly day Tuesday with a daytime high around 19 degrees. SSW winds also go up in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Today’s Precipitation will mainly reach Door County and the northern half of the area. Plan on the chance for light snow or sleet mixing together in the late afternoon and evening hours. A couple communities may get some slippery surfaces to form, especially by the border into the Upper Penninsula of Michigan. Any snow accumulation will be limited to a dusting.

Tonight, light snow or sleet to the north. The rest of the area will be dry with RISING TEMPERATURES. 19 degrees this evening to the middle 20s overnight.

Mild temps return Wednesday with a high of 35 degrees. Mostly cloudy during the day.

Highs in the low 40s on Thursday! Clouds and a few light rain showers. Fog is also a possibility as snow will be melting at a rapid pace.