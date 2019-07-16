Get ready for excessive heat late this week

We are to the hottest part of the summer by the seasonal averages, and this week will live up to the billing.

We have yet to hit 90 degrees officially here in Green Bay in 2019. We will hit 90 twice, and perhaps flirt with 100 once in the next few days.

Below is the forecast trend in high temperatures. Notice the break in the heat for the second part of the weekend.

Forecast highs for Green Bay and the Fox Valley for the next 10 days

Unlike the southwestern United States, our heat — when it happens, is almost always Gulf of Mexico air. This means it’s extremely humid when we get hot.

This high humidity makes it feel much hotter than the actual air temperature because your body can’t sweat as easily. Or another way to put it, the sweat you do create does not evaporate as easily as it does in dry air.

This means that you don’t get the evaporative-cooling effect that you sweat usually gives you. This means you don’t cool down, and you can actually overheat much easier.

This is why we have what is called the “heat index”.

Here’s a look at some of the forecast heat index values for Friday (July 19, 2019).

Forecast heat index values for Friday July 19, 2019.

You need to take care of yourself when it gets this hot. We are not used to this type of stress and it’s easy for heat illness or heat stroke to build in you and not realize it until it’s too late.

Here’s some tips for you to stay safe and cool as we head into this week’s heat wave.

-Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe