The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies to start, but more clouds will filter into Northeast Wisconsin. It will remain breezy with wind gusts to 25 mph. Watch for some of the snowmelt from Saturday to refreeze overnight! Low temperatures in the low 20s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies hold in place. Winds still could gust to 25 mph as a weak cold crosses our area. High temperatures will get into the low 30s.

Next Week: Get used to the 30s. Plenty of days will have high temperatures in them. There are a few small snow chances in the forecast from weak clipper systems, but nothing major. Keeping an eye on next weekend for a stronger system that will bring a wintry mix, favoring the rain side of things.