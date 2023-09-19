The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was certainly a bit warmer today than what we have seen for the past couple days! An area of high pressured moved through from the north last night and turned out winds out of the south/southeast, which allowed us to pull in the more mild air for today.

We keep the more comfy air going through this evening and tonight with low temps in the upper 50s (so well above average), as tomorrow is likely to get even warmer. Expect a high temp tomorrow in the upper 70s, and then we could even hit the low 80s by Thursday!