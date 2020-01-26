Gloomy, but mild weather continues

The storm system which has brought several rounds of snow to the area the last few days is now to our northeast, but its impacts will still be felt with plenty of cloud cover in the forecast today. There will be a few flurries or drizzle at times with highs in the middle 30s and a west breeze.

The recent snowfall has put our monthly and seasonal totals back well above average for this time of the year. Green Bay is currently at 83% of its seasonal average which is 51.4″.

Cloudy skies will continue tonight with areas of patchy drizzle. There could be more slick roads to begin the day as lows dip into the mid and upper 20s.

No major storm systems are in the forecast this week. On Monday we’ll once again have abundant clouds with highs still well above average in the low to middle 30s. There could be a few flurries on Tuesday with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Conditions will be similar on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Low to mid 30s will continue for afternoon highs the rest of the week and into the early portions of next weekend. Our next chance for light snow moves in Friday and Saturday.