Gloomy January weather just doesn’t want to leave

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another night of cloudy skies, patchy fog, and even a few flurries are possible tonight. Low temperatures will remain in the 20s for most locations with a light north wind.

Much like the rest of the days this week, Friday will bring with it mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle or flurries will be possible as highs reach for the upper 20s to lower 30s.

It’ll be a good weekend for outdoor activities as temperatures won’t be feeling too bad with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s with not much wind to speak of. Skies will remain cloudy both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 30s into early next week. We’re hoping to see a few more breaks in the clouds by Tuesday. Our next chance for any measurable precipitation will hold off until the later portions of next week.