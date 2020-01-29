Gloomy weather again tonight. Highs near 40 this weekend

Our trend of cloudy skies and pockets of drizzle or flurries will continue tonight. This could lead to another round of slick roadways as lows cool into the low to middle 20s with a light wind.

Look for a mostly cloudy sky on Thursday with patchy drizzle or a light wintry mix. It will be another mild day as highs reach for near 30 degrees.

Our next chance for snow showers will move through the area on Friday with highs in the lower 30s. New snowfall accumulations look to be fairly light. Snow showers will come to an end early Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky expected and highs in the mid to upper 30s. By Sunday a big push of warm air will try to move into Wisconsin with a gusty wind. A little more sunshine as well will help boost highs into the lower 40s for much of the area despite the snow cover.

That warmth will not last long as highs drop into the upper 30s by Monday and then more seasonal temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday next week in the middle 20s.

The 8-14 day outlook for temperatures shows an area of cooler weather across the Upper Midwest during the early to middle portions of February.