Good chance for rain Tuesday, looking good for the 4th

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight. A few scattered showers or storm will be possible with lows in the 60s and a light south wind.

Tuesday: More rain chances are anticipated with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s away from the water. A few storms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain chances will taper by Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Cooler and less humid air will arrive Thursday and hold into the day Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures for the 4th of July weekend are looking to be in the lower 80s with a little more humidity, but we should remain dry.