The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A spotty shower or thunderstorm will be possible this evening as cloudy skies hold through the overnight. Lows will drop back to seasonal levels in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Cloud cover during the morning will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. If you’re doing any travel across the state there will be no weather issues. High temperatures will reach for the upper 60s to low 70s.

As we start the weekend a spotty shower or storm will be possible on Saturday. Highs return to the lower 80s on Sunday as humidity begins to increase. Memorial Day is looking very warm and muggy, but dry conditions are anticipated. A chance for showers or thunderstorms move into the area on Tuesday as a cold front arrives. Behind the front, temperatures will slide back into the 70s with some rain showers on Wednesday.