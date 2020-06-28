Gorgeous day for Sunday, few storms and a lot of heat builds

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The sunshine sticks around for Sunday. High temperatures in the low to mid 80s, cooler at the lakeshore.

On Monday, a stray storm cannot be ruled out for areas west of the Fox Cities in the evening hours. Almost of all us remain dry with highs temperatures in the mid 80s.

A lingering morning storm is possible for Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s.

The middle to end of the week will see temperatures approaching 90 with generally humid conditions and sunny skies.