Gorgeous Easter weekend forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Fantastic Friday weather incoming to wrap up the work week. There will be plenty of sun and just a few clouds going by, especially later in the day. Temps will increase into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Slightly cooler by the lake in the lower and middle 40s.

Just some cloud cover later tonight, but rain is not expected. It won’t be quite as chilly overnight as low temperatures only drop to 38 degrees.

Any clouds from Friday night go away by Saturday morning. Then, it’s wall to wall sunshine throughout the day with very warm air pumping into the state. High temps will get to the middle and upper 60s, and once again a touch cooler by the lake around 60 degrees.

Easter Sunday will still be a great day! More clouds move in across northeast Wisconsin with highs still in the 60s, but by the lake and bay temps may stay in the 50s with a southeast wind. A very minor chance for rain exists mainly late in the day, however, the better rain chance is Monday.