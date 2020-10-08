Gorgeous fall weather and highs approaching 80 degrees

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The stretch of gorgeous fall weather continues across Wisconsin on Thursday as sunshine returns and winds drop off compared to the last few days. Highs are expected in the lower and middle 60s for the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies outside of a few thin clouds up north tonight. Temps fall back to the mid 40s, to near 50 degrees by the lake.

Tomorrow brings more clouds mixing with sunshine, a sign the our atmosphere is warming up following a warm front lifting through the state. It will be VERY WARM with highs in the middle and upper 70s! South winds crank up to as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour in the afternoon.

