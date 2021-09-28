Gorgeous fall weather continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure remains in control of our weather bringing a gorgeous stretch of fall days this week. Tuesday will have nothing but sunshine and highs in the lower 70s inland, and mid 60s by the lake. ESE winds will go no higher than 5 mph.

Tonight will remain clear with overnight lows in the 40s, and low 50s by the lake. Calm winds throughout.

Tomorrow will be sunny again and a little warmer as highs go to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. About 70 degrees by the lake.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

What's to Eat: Boudin Bakery

Inside Skinny: 'SoCal Packer Backers' bringing Green Bay fans together

Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record

More Weather