Gorgeous fall weather continues

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure remains in control of our weather bringing a gorgeous stretch of fall days this week. Tuesday will have nothing but sunshine and highs in the lower 70s inland, and mid 60s by the lake. ESE winds will go no higher than 5 mph.

Tonight will remain clear with overnight lows in the 40s, and low 50s by the lake. Calm winds throughout.

Tomorrow will be sunny again and a little warmer as highs go to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. About 70 degrees by the lake.